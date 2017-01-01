Dizziness can be caused by BPPV, vestibular neuritis, vestibular migraine, or a variety of other issues. Vestibular Therapy works on resolving issues affecting the vestibular system in order to resolve or manage dizziness.





The vestibular system includes the parts of the inner ear and brain that process the sensory information involved with controlling balance and eye movements. If disease or injury damages these processing areas, disorders of dizziness or balance can result. Vestibular disorders can also result from, or be worsened by, genetic or environmental conditions, or occur for unknown reasons.





Dizziness can feel differently for each patient. It can start slowly and then continue as a low-level irritant; it can wax and wane for months and years with variable levels of irritation; or it can start suddenly and powerfully and send the person to the emergency room.





Those patients who end up in the emergency room frequently have testing to make sure they are not having a stroke. They are then sent home with an Epley exercise handout. The problem is that an Epley might not be the solution. There is no one-size-fits-all treatment for vestibular dysfunction. Treatments vary depending on diagnosis, as well as individual factors. Treatments may be aimed at correcting the problem, minimizing symptoms, and/or promoting overall wellness.





Claire understands that treatment is needed urgently and works to schedule all patients in Sacramento or Rancho Cordova quickly.