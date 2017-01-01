Signed in as:
My physical therapy practice is limited to vestibular physical therapy and in correcting balance dysfunction. I work with you to determine the causes of your symptoms and help correct and resolve them. I strive to provide a safe environment for adults with a fear of falling to improve their balance and return to their hobbies and activities of daily living. I treat patients in a clinic located in Rancho Cordova and in patient’s homes within the city limits of Sacramento. A second clinic in Sacramento will be opening soon.
Vestibular rehabilitation therapy (VRT) is necessary for patients who have injured a component of their vestibular system. VRT is an exercise-based treatment program designed to promote vestibular adaptation and substitution. Symptoms of vestibular dysfunction include dizziness, difficulty concentrating, motion sickness in busy environments, imbalance, brain fog, and changes in vision or hearing.
Poor balance and falls are not just part of getting older. Physical therapists with advanced training in the balance system are able to assess the multiple components of balance.
Dizziness or a feeling of being “off” frequently indicates a problem with the vestibular system, part of which is the inner ear. Vestibular physical therapists are specially trained to treat the dizziness problems that you may have and help to determine if it is an inner ear problem or has a different cause.
Dizziness can be caused by BPPV, vestibular neuritis, vestibular migraine, or a variety of other issues. Vestibular Therapy works on resolving issues affecting the vestibular system in order to resolve or manage dizziness.
The vestibular system includes the parts of the inner ear and brain that process the sensory information involved with controlling balance and eye movements. If disease or injury damages these processing areas, disorders of dizziness or balance can result. Vestibular disorders can also result from, or be worsened by, genetic or environmental conditions, or occur for unknown reasons.
Dizziness can feel differently for each patient. It can start slowly and then continue as a low-level irritant; it can wax and wane for months and years with variable levels of irritation; or it can start suddenly and powerfully and send the person to the emergency room.
Those patients who end up in the emergency room frequently have testing to make sure they are not having a stroke. They are then sent home with an Epley exercise handout. The problem is that an Epley might not be the solution. There is no one-size-fits-all treatment for vestibular dysfunction. Treatments vary depending on diagnosis, as well as individual factors. Treatments may be aimed at correcting the problem, minimizing symptoms, and/or promoting overall wellness.
Claire understands that treatment is needed urgently and works to schedule all patients in Sacramento or Rancho Cordova quickly.
